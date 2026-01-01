Butte-aux-Cailles

Butte-aux-Cailles

The Butte-aux-cailles is one of those areas of Paris that is a little bit special, a little bit apart, that

Avenue des Champs-Elysées

Avenue des Champs-Elysées

It is no secret that the “most beautiful avenue in the world” is located in the heart of the capital.

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower is an iron tower located on the Champ-de-Mars in Paris, named after the engineer Gustave Eiffel. Erected

hotel in paris

Find a Hotel in Paris

In order to find the hotel that suits you in Paris, you will first have to ask yourself what you

Visit Paris in 3 days

Visit Paris in 3 days

Are you looking for information about visiting Paris? Do you want to know the must-sees of Paris, where to go

Notre-Dame Cathedral

Notre-Dame Cathedral

Notre Dame de Paris is the cathedral of the Catholic Archdiocese of Paris, located on the Île de la Cité.

Walks in Paris

Walks in Paris

You want to discover or re-discover Paris by walking around but, apart from the obligatory visit to the Eiffel Tower,

Discovering Paris

Discovering Paris

Paris offers its visitors thousands of different faces, depending on the corners you visit and the time of day you

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