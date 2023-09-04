Home > Find a Hotel > The Unique Advantages of Urban Bivouac Hotel

Welcome to this article dedicated to the Urban Bivouac Hotel, a 3-star establishment located in the 13th arrondissement of Paris. You’re about to discover why this hotel is much more than just a place to stay. From its modern design to its personalized services, and its strategic location, Urban Bivouac has something to offer every type of traveler. So, sit back and let us guide you through the multiple advantages of this Parisian hotel.

Modern and Eco-Responsible Design

Urban Bivouac Hotel underwent a complete renovation in 2018. It offers an environment that combines comfort, a zen spirit, and connectivity, all within an eco-responsible framework. The hotel’s design is crafted to provide a unique experience to its guests, far from the standard hotel norms.

The establishment offers 32 rooms, each designed to meet specific needs. Whether you’re on a business trip or vacation, you’ll find a room that suits you.

Personalized Services

One of the hotel’s strong points is undoubtedly its customer service. Urban Bivouac offers 24/7 reception, 365 days a year. The staff is trained to provide tailor-made service and accompany you throughout your stay.

Dining and Breakfast

The hotel offers an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet with quality products. Room service is also available for those who prefer a more intimate setting.

Advice and Assistance

The hotel staff is there to assist you in organizing your stay. Whether it’s finding a good restaurant, booking a taxi, or providing outing ideas, you can count on them.

Strategic Location

The hotel is ideally located in the 13th arrondissement, close to metro lines 7 and 14. This location allows easy access to several city landmarks, such as the National Library of France, Austerlitz Station, and Place d’Italie.

Proximity to Transport

The hotel is situated 50 meters from the Olympiades metro station (line 14), making city travel incredibly convenient.

The Neighborhood

The 13th arrondissement is an up-and-coming area with a diverse cultural and gastronomic offering. The hotel is also close to Bercy and the Seine, providing numerous outing possibilities.

Customer Testimonials

Customer reviews are unanimous: the staff is welcoming, the rooms are comfortable, and the service is impeccable. Some clients particularly appreciated the proximity to the metro station and the quality of the breakfast.

Summary Table

Criteria Customer Ratings Reception 5/5 Comfort 4.5/5 Services 5/5 Breakfast 4.5/5 Location 4/5

Urban Bivouac Hotel has distinguished itself through the quality of its services and attention to detail. Whether you’re on a business trip or vacation, this establishment offers a unique experience that’s worth living. With its strategic location and dedicated staff, it’s hard not to be charmed. So, why not make this hotel your next base during your visit to Paris?

URBAN BIVOUAC HOTEL

1 rue SThrau 75013 Paris

ubparis.com